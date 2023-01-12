Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 4,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,206,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Microvast Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Microvast had a negative net margin of 82.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Microvast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Microvast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Microvast by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

