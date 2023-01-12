Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 4,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,206,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Microvast had a negative net margin of 82.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
