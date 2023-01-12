Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. 84,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 57,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Milestone Scientific

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 45,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $27,958.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377,677 shares in the company, valued at $854,159.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 45,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $27,958.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,159.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $34,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,459.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

