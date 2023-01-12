MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00442407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,664.21 or 0.31248069 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,944,434 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

