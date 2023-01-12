Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Investec initiated coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

