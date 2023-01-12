Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $443,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $135.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

