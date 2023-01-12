Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.44

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

