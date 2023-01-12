Mizuho Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $105.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.