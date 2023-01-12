MOBLAND Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $139,762.39 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00443831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01073191 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,675.94 or 0.31348631 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

