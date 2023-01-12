Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,861 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,427,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
