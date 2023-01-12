Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 1.4 %

RHHBY stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roche Profile

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.