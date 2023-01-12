Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. CHS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.