Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after acquiring an additional 174,062 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO opened at $307.43 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $376.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

