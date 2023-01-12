Moonriver Achieves Market Cap of $40.80 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00036138 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and $2.87 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,625,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,985,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

