MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 211,762 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $569.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

