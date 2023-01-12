My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0509 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $822,396.22 and approximately $938,605.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

