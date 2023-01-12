Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 385,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV opened at $397.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

