Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,205 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.19.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.30 on Thursday, hitting $403.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

