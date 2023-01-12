Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 29,746 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,995. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

