Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

