Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,917 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.81. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,877. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -305.25 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

