Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,969,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $219.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

