Narwhal Capital Management Sells 4,918 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 90,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

