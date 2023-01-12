Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,474 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

NDAQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 27,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.