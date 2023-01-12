Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,474 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %
NDAQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 27,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
