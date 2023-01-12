Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 5.4%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.02. 4,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,604,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,716 shares of company stock worth $1,590,467 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Natera by 23.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

