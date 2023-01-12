National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU opened at C$74.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The stock has a market cap of C$17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.25. Metro has a 12-month low of C$62.86 and a 12-month high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Metro’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

