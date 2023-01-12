National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE NNN opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

