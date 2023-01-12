Navcoin Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $448.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00110302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00203468 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00064872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00034094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,268,229 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

