Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.80. Approximately 762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.00.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$69.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

