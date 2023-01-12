Nepsis Inc. Acquires 3,274 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 4.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.72. 5,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,166. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

