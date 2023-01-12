Nepsis Inc. Buys New Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 826,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Health Catalyst comprises 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 1.51% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,811. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $15,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

