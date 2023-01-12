Nepsis Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,751 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Performance
Block stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,346. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
