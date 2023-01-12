Nepsis Inc. Raises Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. National Health Investors accounts for 1.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.30%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.