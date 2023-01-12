Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $106.36 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,815.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00452714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00878006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00112602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00637595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00223798 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.