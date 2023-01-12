Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.46.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

