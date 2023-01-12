Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.