New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.47

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

