Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Down to $8.57

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.33. Newmark Group shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1,723 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 75,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.