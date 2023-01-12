NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

