NFT Price Hits $0.0152 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, NFT has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $560,930.93 and $2,080.83 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00236342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01551534 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,991.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.