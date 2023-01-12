Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Nihon M&A Center Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

About Nihon M&A Center

(Get Rating)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.