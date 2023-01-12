Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 88,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

NVS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.