Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

