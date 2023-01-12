OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $365,149.16 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

