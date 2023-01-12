Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $157.84 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.07483504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00080644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

