Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.96. 48,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

