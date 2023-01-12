Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 449,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,969,949. The firm has a market cap of $398.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

