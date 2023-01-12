Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 1,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

