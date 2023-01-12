Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes $723,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,591,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

TRMB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,149. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

