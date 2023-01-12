Oppenheimer Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $150.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Bill.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

