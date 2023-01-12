Optas LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 74,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,456,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,127.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 118,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,199. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

