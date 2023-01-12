Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in NIKE by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 80,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 596,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

